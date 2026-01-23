Platinum joins gold, silver price rally, surges to fresh record high — What's behind the rise?

The rally in gold and silver prices on January 23 also extended to platinum, another precious metal, as demand for non-US assets rose amid heightened global uncertainty and escalating geopolitical risks.

Platinum prices surged to a record high of $2,684.43 in trade today. Meanwhile, silver and gold prices eyed psychologically important $100 and $5000 marks, respectively. Spot silver rate today hit the $99.34 in the international market, and gold prices rose to a new peak $4,966.59.

This is the third straight monthly gain for platinum prices, which have surged almost 30% in January after a 20% rise last month and a 7% gain in November.

What's driving platinum to record high? Precious metals surged to fresh record highs in Friday's trading session as confidence in the US assets diminished, driving demand for hard assets like gold, silver and platinum.

Rising policy uncertainty, including challenges to the Federal Reserve’s independence, and renewed tariff concerns tied to tensions between the US and Europe have hurt demand for US assets.

The dollar index hovered near a more than two-week low on Friday, having fallen 1% in the course of the week, according to a Reuters report. The moves pointed to a gradual unwinding of dollar exposure in favour of regional equities

Additionally, weakness in the US dollar also makes metals cheaper for buyers in other currencies.

As per a Bloomberg report, signs are growing that market participants are pulling back from US assets. India’s holdings of US Treasuries have fallen to a five-year low, the report said, adding that the MSCI Asia Pacific Index is up 5.5% so far this year, compared with a 1% advance for the S&P 500 Index.

(With inputs from agencies)