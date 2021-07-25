Pound haunted by pandemic-era pain as variants rattle traders

The median of 77 analyst forecasts compiled by Bloomberg is for the U.K. currency to end the third quarter at $1.40. Yet the probability that it will fall short of that has jumped about 20 percentage points in the past month to 73%, according to a Bloomberg options pricing model. The chances that it will miss the equivalent euro forecast is 63%. For the Japanese yen, it’s 56%.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}