EUROPE: Consumers buying aluminium on the physical market pay the benchmark LME prices plus a premium.
Tightness in the European market can be seen in the duty paid premium at $390 a tonne, up 34% since Dec. 1.
ING's Yao estimates between 400,000 and 500,000 tonnes of aluminium production capacity in Europe has been shutdown.
Europe accounts for around 13% of global aluminium consumption estimated at around 70 million tonnes this year.
CHINA: The aluminium market is also focused on top producer China where coal prices have been driven up by a ban on exports by Indonesia.
China and India, also a major aluminium producer, are major destinations for Indonesian coal.
OTHER METALS: Copper was down 0.4% at $9,728 a tonne, zinc slipped 0.1% to $3,601, lead rose 0.6% to $2,311, tin fell 0.2% to $39,100 and nickel ceded 2.3% to $20,640. (Reporting by Pratima Desai Editing by Mark Potter)
