Gold’s second-biggest single-day drop in about four years could set up the most decisive test yet for investor appetite in precious metals.
Gold’s 9% crash puts investor appetite to the test
SummarySharp volatility, fading central bank support and shifting rate expectations are raising the risk of ETF outflows after a year of strong inflows. Whether March marks a turning point will depend on rates, liquidity and where gold finds its floor.
Gold’s second-biggest single-day drop in about four years could set up the most decisive test yet for investor appetite in precious metals.
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