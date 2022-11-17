Pricing challenges likely to persist for steelmakers in Q32 min read . Updated: 17 Nov 2022, 12:56 AM IST
Analysts said domestic steel prices are close to import-parity prices and may not go up significantly
NEW DELHI : Indian steelmakers posted weak numbers in the September quarter as high inventory costs and declining steel prices led to significant pressure on profits, according to data compiled by Mint.