Pricing challenges likely to persist for steelmakers in Q3

However, manufacturers are likely to get some respite on raw material prices in the second half of FY23. The benefit of declining raw material prices will start accruing after a lag. Demand may also pick up, analysts said. However, a recovery in steel prices remains a concern, they added. Steel price has been declining since the imposition of an export duty in May. In the September quarter, average domestic prices of flat and long steel fell 17% and 4% sequentially, respectively, analysts said. “We stick to our domestic steel demand growth expectation of around 7% year-on-year during FY23, which was given at the start of the year," said Jayanta Roy, senior vice president and group head of Icra Ltd. Roy said steel demand will depend on the government’s capex plans. However, steel price movement in the domestic market primarily depends on international steel prices.