Pricing  pressures  shrink fuel retailers’ earnings

While Indian Oil Corp. Ltd (IOC) managed to report an operating profit of ₹1,750 crore (down 84% from a year ago and 85% sequentially), Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd (HPCL) reported operating losses of around ₹5,900 crore and ₹12,500 crore, respectively. This was even though companies reported robust GRMs, which soared as the benchmark Singapore GRM averaged at around $21.4/barrel in the June quarter, which was a significant jump from $8 a barrel seen in the March quarter. These were helped by improving diesel and petrol cracks. The decline in Russian and Chinese exports of refined products also hit demand-supply dynamics at a time demand recovered in the US and Europe, and inventories remained at multi-year lows.