Putin to visit Saudi, UAE on December 6 after OPEC+ cuts, host Iran President: What's on agenda?
Oil output cuts agreed by OPEC+ will take time to kick in, the Kremlin said on Tuesday, as it confirmed that President Vladimir Putin would visit the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.
Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a working visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, December 6, a Kremlin spokesman said, and hold talks in Russia the next day with the president of Iran.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started