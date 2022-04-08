RBI hints at policy normalization. What it means for debt market investors?

Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said, "Recognising the new reality of higher crude triggered by the war the RBI, as expected, reduced the FY23 GDP growth rate projection to 7.2 percent from 7.8 percent earlier and raised the CPI inflation projection for Fy 23 to 5.7 percent from 4.5 percent earlier. This is based on the assumption of crude at $100. This implies that growth and inflation can be better if crude declines sharply if the war hopefully ends early. The reverse can be true if the war aggravates and crude spikes much above $100."