RBI joins central bank gold rush, buys 9 tonnes in Jul-Sep
RBI data as of 10 November shows the total reserves at $590 billion and value of gold held at $45.5 billion or 7.7% of the total
MUMBAI : The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) purchased nine tonnes of gold in the September quarter, contributing to the 337 tonnes purchased by global central banks, and underscoring the importance of gold as a diversifier of its total reserves.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started