RBI likely sells dollars as rupee hits fresh record low
The rupee hit a record low of 81.5525 per dollar, down from 80.99 in the previous session
MUMBAI: The Indian rupee sank to a new record low on Monday, following the pound's tumble and fears over more aggressive monetary tightening, with traders saying the Reserve Bank of India likely sold dollars to contain the decline.