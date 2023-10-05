RBI Monetary Policy: Will high crude oil prices impact MPC's decision on October 6?
Analysts on D-Street widely expect the central bank to keep rates unchanged on easing inflation print and maintain its hawkish policy stance on Friday. However, global headwinds such as high crude oil prices and surging US bond yields have posed new threats to the economy.
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das will unveil its monetary policy decision tomorrow (October 6) after a two-day review that began on October 4. Analysts on D-Street widely expect the central bank to keep rates unchanged on easing inflation print and maintain its hawkish policy stance on Friday. However, global headwinds such as high crude oil prices and surging US bond yields have posed new threats to the economy.
