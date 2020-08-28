RBI to sell gold at 5,117 per gram in latest issue of sovereign gold bond

The Reserve Bank of India has fixed the rate for investing in the sixth tranche of sovereign gold bond at ₹5117 per gram. The issue opens on Monday and closes on September 4. The nominal value of the bond is based on the simple average closing price, as published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association, for gold of 999 purity of the last three business days of the week preceding the subscription period.

Investors applying online and the making the payment against the application is made through digital mode get a discount of ₹50 per gram. For such investors, the issue price of gold bond will be ₹5,067 per gram. In futures market, gold is currently trading at ₹51,208 per 10 gram.

Sovereign gold bonds are issued by Reserve Bank of India on behalf of the Government of India.

"Investing in Gold has been a fruitful investment this year as rates have risen over 30% despite the fall in gold prices in the last few weeks. Sovereign gold bond is an effective way to invest in non-physical gold, wherein an investor does not have to worry about the storage of gold as it is in a demat form and there are no local taxes that a buyer needs to pay if buying physical gold. Investment in SGB comes with an assured 2.5% pa interest payable to the investor and there is a discount of ₹50/gm for online investment," says Nish Bhatt, Founder & CEO, Millwood Kane International.

"The US Fed signalling a relaxed stance on inflation, an extended period of low rates acts as a support to Gold prices. Going forward the US government's action on the next economic stimulus package, the trajectory of the US Dollar and the way governments worldwide control the virus will guide gold prices," he said.

Sovereign gold bonds are denominated in multiples of gram(s) of gold with a basic unit of 1 gram. The tenor of the gold bonds is eight years with exit option after fifth year. The redemption price is based on the then prevailing price of gold. Capital gains, if any, at maturity is tax-free. This is an exclusive benefit available on gold bonds as compared to other gold investment options like ETFs and gold mutual funds.

Analysts say that investing in sovereign gold bond is a good idea if you plan to hold gold till the bonds’ maturity.

