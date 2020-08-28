RBI to sell gold at 5,117 per gram in latest issue of sovereign gold bond

"Investing in Gold has been a fruitful investment this year as rates have risen over 30% despite the fall in gold prices in the last few weeks. Sovereign gold bond is an effective way to invest in non-physical gold, wherein an investor does not have to worry about the storage of gold as it is in a demat form and there are no local taxes that a buyer needs to pay if buying physical gold. Investment in SGB comes with an assured 2.5% pa interest payable to the investor and there is a discount of ₹50/gm for online investment," says Nish Bhatt, Founder & CEO, Millwood Kane International.