Record output slump for top US gas basin worsened power chaos2 min read . Updated: 28 Dec 2022, 08:28 AM IST
As the US faced its worst winter storm, its largest natural gas basin, Appalachian Basin, saw a record production decline
A record production decline in the largest US natural gas basin came just as extreme cold sent demand booming for the commodity used to heat homes and fuel power plants, exacerbating the winter storm crisis that left millions in the dark.
