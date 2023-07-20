Rice export ban: Why India is so crucial to global rice trade2 min read 20 Jul 2023, 09:33 PM IST
The Indian government Thursday prohibited the export of non-basmati white rice with immediate effect, this was seemingly in response to both a rise in domestic prices and decreased sowing in several key rice-producing states because of erratic monsoon. According to food ministry data, the retail price of the grain climbed about 15% in Delhi this year while the average nationwide price gained more than 8%.
