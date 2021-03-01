Rising demand lifts refined soya oil futures

Refined soya oil prices on Monday rose by ₹12.6 to ₹1,205 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators raised their bets.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for March delivery moved up by ₹12.6, or 1.08 per cent, to ₹1,205 per 10 kg in 38,455 lots.

Refined soya oil contracts for April delivery rose by ₹17.1, or 1.45 per cent, to ₹1,198 per 10 kg in 21,030 lots.

Analysts said widening of positions by traders mainly helped refined soya oil prices to trade higher in futures market.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

