Rising demand lifts refined soya oil futures

1 min read . Updated: 01 Mar 2021, 01:42 PM IST PTI

Refined soya oil prices on Monday rose by 12.6 to 1,205 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators raised their bets.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for March delivery moved up by 12.6, or 1.08 per cent, to 1,205 per 10 kg in 38,455 lots.

Refined soya oil contracts for April delivery rose by 17.1, or 1.45 per cent, to 1,198 per 10 kg in 21,030 lots.

Analysts said widening of positions by traders mainly helped refined soya oil prices to trade higher in futures market.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

