Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Commodities >Rising demand lifts refined soya oil futures
Refined soya oil contracts for April delivery rose by 17.1

Rising demand lifts refined soya oil futures

1 min read . 01:42 PM IST PTI

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for March delivery moved up by 12.6, or 1.08 per cent, to 1,205 per 10 kg in 38,455 lots

Refined soya oil prices on Monday rose by 12.6 to 1,205 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators raised their bets.

Refined soya oil prices on Monday rose by 12.6 to 1,205 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators raised their bets.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for March delivery moved up by 12.6, or 1.08 per cent, to 1,205 per 10 kg in 38,455 lots.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for March delivery moved up by 12.6, or 1.08 per cent, to 1,205 per 10 kg in 38,455 lots.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Also Read | Assam shakes up the micro loans universe

Refined soya oil contracts for April delivery rose by 17.1, or 1.45 per cent, to 1,198 per 10 kg in 21,030 lots.

Analysts said widening of positions by traders mainly helped refined soya oil prices to trade higher in futures market.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.