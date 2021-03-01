Rising demand lifts refined soya oil futures

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for March delivery moved up by ₹12.6, or 1.08 per cent, to ₹1,205 per 10 kg in 38,455 lots

Refined soya oil prices on Monday rose by ₹12.6 to ₹1,205 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators raised their bets.

Refined soya oil contracts for April delivery rose by ₹17.1, or 1.45 per cent, to ₹1,198 per 10 kg in 21,030 lots. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Analysts said widening of positions by traders mainly helped refined soya oil prices to trade higher in futures market.

