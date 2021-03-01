Rising demand lifts refined soya oil futures

Rising demand lifts refined soya oil futures1 min read . 01:42 PM IST
On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for March delivery moved up by ₹12.6, or 1.08 per cent, to ₹1,205 per 10 kg in 38,455 lots
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for March delivery moved up by ₹12.6, or 1.08 per cent, to ₹1,205 per 10 kg in 38,455 lots
Refined soya oil prices on Monday rose by ₹12.6 to ₹1,205 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators raised their bets.
Refined soya oil prices on Monday rose by ₹12.6 to ₹1,205 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators raised their bets.
On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for March delivery moved up by ₹12.6, or 1.08 per cent, to ₹1,205 per 10 kg in 38,455 lots.
On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for March delivery moved up by ₹12.6, or 1.08 per cent, to ₹1,205 per 10 kg in 38,455 lots.
Also Read | Assam shakes up the micro loans universe
Refined soya oil contracts for April delivery rose by ₹17.1, or 1.45 per cent, to ₹1,198 per 10 kg in 21,030 lots.
Analysts said widening of positions by traders mainly helped refined soya oil prices to trade higher in futures market.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.