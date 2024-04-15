Rising gold prices drive Indians into jewellery recycling; here's what experts say
As the gold price is moving upwards, gold recycling will remain a crucial source of gold supply for some customers.
Gold prices have been scaling to new highs from past four weeks, due to various factors like weak macro-economic environment, geopolitical risk and central banks gold buying.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message