Robert Kiyosaki believes silver prices will 'reach $200 or more in 2026'; warns about dollar trouble

Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki sees silver price hitting $200 an ounce or more by 2026.

In his latest post on X, Kiyosaki announced a fresh silver purchase even as prices retreated from recent record highs. The investor revealed he had added another 600 US Silver Eagles to his holdings, reinforcing his long-standing belief that silver remains a powerful hedge against monetary instability.

“Just purchased another 600 US Silver Eagles. Today’s spot is $82 an ounce. Still believe silver will reach $200 an ounce…or more…in 2026,” he wrote, adding that:

“The US dollar is in trouble. Savers of fiat currency (fake $) biggest losers.”

Kiyosaki's post came at a time when precious metals were under short-term pressure, with investors turning cautious ahead of key US economic data.

Silver Price Today The comments came on a day when silver prices declined globally. On Tuesday, February 10, spot silver fell 2.5% to $81.31 per ounce after surging nearly 7% in the previous session. The metal has been extremely volatile in recent weeks, having touched an all-time high of $121.64 per ounce on January 29 before pulling back sharply.

Gold prices also eased as the US dollar firmed up from a more than one-week low. Spot gold slipped 1% to $5,016.56 per ounce by 0055 GMT, after gaining 2% a day earlier. US gold futures for April delivery declined 0.8% to $5,041.60 per ounce. The weakness in precious metals reflected growing caution ahead of upcoming US jobs and inflation data, which investors are watching closely for clues on the future interest rate path.

Kiyosaki doubles down on silver despite price volatility Despite recent volatility in the white metal, Kiyosaki made it clear that near-term price swings have not shaken his conviction. He continues to see silver as deeply undervalued in a world grappling with rising debt, weakening currencies and fragile confidence in financial systems.

In his previous post on X, Kiyosaki had said he was in no hurry to chase prices after sharp rallies, stressing that profits are determined at the time of purchase, not sale. “Your profit is made when you buy… not when you sell,” he had said, underlining the importance of discipline during volatile phases.

He had also revealed that he stopped accumulating silver, gold and Bitcoin much earlier in the cycle and prefers to wait for clearer support levels before adding more. According to Kiyosaki, he plans to increase silver exposure around $74 and gold near $4,000, while keeping his Ethereum holdings unchanged for now.

Beyond asset prices, Kiyosaki continues to warn on a deeper issue: the growing debt burden of the United States. He has repeatedly argued that official debt figures understate the real problem when long-term obligations are considered, and that concerns around central banks, political leadership and the banking system are steadily eroding trust in fiat money.

As silver and gold remain, Kiyosaki maintains a clear message - temporary price declines are less important than the long-term erosion of the dollar—and silver, in his view, remains one of the clearest ways to bet against it.