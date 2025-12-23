₹1,000 invested in silver in 2000 would have become…: How silver prices created wealth with 2600% surge in 25 years

Often overshadowed by gold, silver has quietly played the role of a dependable hedge for decades. The white metal has been remarkably resilient during periods of volatility, inflation and global uncertainty. Over the long term, its performance has been impressive, making it a favourite for investors seeking diversification beyond equities and bonds. A closer look at its historic trends shows why silver continues to capture attention as a strategic wealth-preservation asset.

An investment of ₹1,000 in silver in the year 2000 would be worth ₹26,455 today, had the investor stayed invested for the full 25 years. This means the investment would have multiplied 26 times, showing the benefits of long-term investing and silver’s ability to protect and grow wealth over time.

Back in 2000, the average silver price in India was around ₹7,900 per kg, according to a Forbes report. Today, silver is trading near ₹2.16 lakh per kg, delivering returns of over 2,600% to long-term investors.

At the start of the century, silver was mostly viewed as an industrial metal with cyclical demand, and very few considered it a long-term wealth creator. Over the years, however, silver’s performance has clearly proved that perception wrong.

Silver as a hedge across market cycles Silver, similar to gold, has served as a powerful hedge against volatility and inflation for nearly four decades. Historical analysis shows that silver provided stability to an investor's portfolio during years when domestic equities delivered negative returns.

While equity markets went through multiple boom-and-bust cycles—spanning the dot-com crash, the global financial crisis, pandemic-led volatility and recent geopolitical disruptions—silver maintained its relevance as a store of value.

"Like gold, while silver serves as a safe-haven, it has other significant drivers. It is integral to transformational forces such as the AI boom and the data centre build-out, as well as the clean energy transition and applications, including photovoltaics and EVs. Silver also plays a critical role in defence programs amid rising military spending. Thus, silver demand is expected to stay strong in 2026 alongside a rise in retail investment demand. A severe supply squeeze that started in October can therefore continue to pinch global markets while the U.S. government designated silver a critical mineral, adding strategic importance to the metal. Chinese inventories have also dropped to decade lows and are aiding the silver price surge," Yes Bank explained in a recent report

Importantly, silver has not only cushioned portfolios during turbulent phases but has also generated skyrocketing long-term returns, reinforcing its importance in multi-asset strategies.

Silver prices hit record high Silver touched unprecedented levels in 2025, signalling a strong comeback for the precious metal. Spot silver climbed to $70.0055 per ounce during intra-day trade on Tuesday, December 23, crossing the $70 mark for the first time. The sharp move was supported by favourable global cues, rising geopolitical tensions between the US and Venezuela, and weakness in the dollar index.

Back home, silver prices also hit record levels. MCX silver rose 1.7% to a new peak of ₹2,16,596 per kg, reflecting strong buying interest from investors. Gold moved in tandem, with MCX gold February futures gaining 1.1% to an all-time high of ₹1,38,300 per 10 grams, highlighting broad-based strength across precious metals.

Silver has outperformed gold in 2025. Silver prices have surged 140% year-to-date, as against a 76% rise in gold in the spot market in the same period. This sharp outperformance by silver has sparked fresh investor interest in the white metal.

What's behind silver's rally? Several factors have come together to fuel silver’s rally this year. Heightened tensions between the US and Venezuela, along with expectations of further interest rate cuts in the United States, as well as a softened dollar, boosted demand for both precious metals — silver and gold.

Moreover, supply-side challenges have played a key role in silver's rally. Disruptions in mining activity and limited availability of existing inventories have led to significant supply shortages. The global silver deficit, currently estimated at over 2,500 tonnes per year, could widen further.

When combined with steadily rising industrial demand, these constraints have tightened the market and pushed silver rates sharply higher.

While silver tends to be more volatile than gold, its longer-term performance shows that investors who stayed put and focused on the bigger picture have benefited. With global uncertainties still in play, silver continues to strengthen its position as an important long-term portfolio diversifier.