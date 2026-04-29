₹2 lakh wiped from peak! Silver price in India loses all gains of 2026 YTD - Should you still buy the white metal?

Silver price outlook: Silver’s sharp rally has come to a sudden halt, catching investors off guard after a prolonged period of strong gains. The metal had surged as much as 170% in 2025 and extended the rally by another 74% in January 2026, making it one of the best-performing assets globally. However, prices have now slipped below their 2025 closing level, currently trading around ₹2.38 lakh per kilogram compared to ₹2.41 lakh earlier, effectively wiping out all gains for the year.

The scale of the correction has been striking. May silver futures have fallen 46% from their record high of ₹4.39 lakh per kilogram to below ₹2.40 lakh within just three months. In absolute terms, this marks a steep erosion of ₹2,00,554, highlighting the intensity of the selloff and the speed at which sentiment has reversed.

Market participants indicated that both long-term and short-term investors were caught off guard, leading to a rush to cut risk and move towards safer positions amid rising volatility.

What led to the fall? A combination of global macroeconomic factors has weighed heavily on silver prices.

Rising geopolitical tensions in West Asia and a sharp spike in crude oil prices triggered a broader risk-off sentiment across financial markets. Instead of acting as a safe-haven asset, silver witnessed selling pressure as investors liquidated positions to meet margin calls and rebalance portfolios.

A stronger US dollar and expectations of a hawkish stance from central banks further reduced the appeal of non-yielding assets like silver. Since the metal is priced in dollars, the strengthening currency made it more expensive for global investors, dampening both investment and physical demand.

Profit booking after an extended rally also accelerated the downside, as traders chose to lock in gains amid heightened volatility rather than continue chasing higher prices.

Should you buy silver: Where is it headed? Despite the recent correction, the broader structural outlook for silver remains supported by strong demand and tight supply conditions.

Industrial demand continues to be a key driver, accounting for more than 60% of total consumption. Growing usage across sectors and steady investment demand from China are expected to support prices over the medium to long term. At the same time, silver has remained in a supply deficit for five consecutive years and has now entered its sixth year of structural shortfall, with inventories on the Shanghai Futures Exchange near decade lows.

“We reiterate investing in silver over supportive fundamentals and market uncertainties. Any decline in prices over dollar rally or ease in tensions provides an opportunity to accumulate or invest in silver,” said Tata Mutual Fund in its report. The fund house added that corrections following a sharp and extended rally are natural and do not weaken the long-term bullish outlook for precious metals.

Experts also highlighted that recent price action reflects shifting capital flows rather than a collapse in safe-haven demand.

“Precious metals came under pressure today, a move driven not by fading risk aversion but by crude oil competing for the same pool of inflation-hedge capital. With Brent crude trading above $110 a barrel, inflation expectations have repriced sharply. In periods of geopolitical stress, safe-haven capital does not disappear; it is reallocated,” said Sachin Sawrikar. He further noted that energy markets are currently absorbing a larger share of these flows, while silver’s higher industrial exposure makes it more vulnerable in a growth-sensitive environment.

Technical Triggers Technical indicators also point to continued near-term pressure.

“Gold traded below $4,600 and silver below $73, both near one-month lows, as stalled US-Iran negotiations and the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz heightened inflation concerns. Silver is on the verge of breaking $73 (~ ₹235,000), and if prices sustain below this level, the next target is $70 (~ ₹225,000),” said Renisha Chainani. She added that a strong dollar, elevated inflation expectations and a higher-for-longer interest rate outlook have tightened short-term conditions for precious metals.

Adding to this, broader commodity trends also reflect sustained pressure on precious metals.

“Gold prices in India eased to approximately ₹1,43,342 per 10 grams, while silver dipped to around ₹2,30,752 per kg. The decline in precious metals can be attributed to a strong US dollar and ongoing geopolitical tensions surrounding US-Iran relations, while rising crude oil prices have further pressured sentiment,” said Gaurav Garg. He noted that the combination of these factors could keep both gold and silver under pressure in the near term.

Going ahead, analysts expect volatility to remain elevated, with global interest rate decisions and geopolitical developments likely to play a key role in determining the next direction for silver prices.

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