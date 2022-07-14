Rupee closes at a new record low of 79.99, nearing 80 per dollar

According to statistics provided by the ministry of commerce and industry on Thursday, wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation decreased to 15.18 per cent in June from 15.88 per cent the previous month. The country's current account deficit and forex outflows have weighed on inflation, making the most significant effects of a falling rupee. Since India imports, more than 80% of its crude oil, the price of oil has been circling at about $100 per barrel. The rupee began the day strongly and reached a high of 79.71 to the dollar in early trade, however US inflation numbers may put more pressure on the rupee. At its lowest point of the day, the rupee eventually settled at 79.9975 to the dollar, losing 18 paise from its previous closing of 79.81.