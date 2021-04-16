Rupee jumps 58 paise against US dollar

Rahul Gupta, Head Of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services, said: “Due to the rising coronavirus cases in India the outlook for rupee still looks to be gloomy. But the weakness in dollar and Fed’s willingness to tolerate more inflation will keep the USD-INR spot lower and we expect it to trade in between 74-75.50 next week."

