Russia offers discounts on oil to India, one of Putin's few fuel buyers

Urals crude has been trading at discounts since the war began. Litasco, the trading arm of Russia Lukoil PJSC, offered a cargo of Urals at a discount of $31.35 to the Dated Brent benchmark in a pricing window organized by S&P Global Platts last week. There were no bids, and it was a deeper discount than a record-low offer by Glencore Plc a little over a week before. China buys a different grade of oil from Russia.