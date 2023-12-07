Russia, Saudi Arabia urge all OPEC+ nations to join oil output cuts ‘for the good of global economy’
The OPEC+ agreed last week to new voluntary cuts of about 2.2 million barrels per day, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia rolling over their voluntary cuts of 1.3 million barrel per day.
Saudi Arabia and Russia, the world's two biggest oil exporters, on Thursday, December 7, called for all member nations of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) to join an agreement on output cuts ‘for the good of the global economy’.
