Russia to stick to oil output cut of 500,000 bpd till end of 2023: Deputy PM Novak2 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 03:51 PM IST
Russia is part of the OPEC+ group of oil-producing countries that announced a reduction of more than 1 million bpd last month, in a surprise decision.
Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak announced on May 4 that Russia is abiding by its voluntary pledge to cut oil output by 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) from February until the end of the year.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×