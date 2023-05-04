The recent cut brings the total volume of cuts by OPEC+ to 3.66 million bpd, according to Reuters, equal to 3.7 per cent of global demand. The April 2023 cut is the second jolt from OPEC+ in the space of six months, after a cut of 2 million bpd was announced in October 2022.With the supply cut and demand recovery in China, analysts predict that oil prices may again surge to the levels of $100 per barrel, last seen in July 2022. In March, benchmark Brent crude fell to $72 per barrel, the lowest in 15 months, due to the collapse of major global banks including Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse.