Russia's crude oil exports at 11-month high in April, cross OPEC target to support prices
The jump in flows, combined with higher Urals crude prices, boosted Moscow’s oil earnings. The gross value of crude exports rose to $2.15 billion in the seven days to April 14 from $1.82 billion previously
Russia’s seaborne crude exports soared to an 11-month high in the second week of April with flows from all major ports near peak levels. Last week’s jump propelled total weekly flows to the highest since May 2023, for a level that has been exceeded only twice since the start of 2022, vessel-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg show.
