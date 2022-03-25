Russia-Ukraine war: Oil price tumbles as Biden, allies gather to pressure Moscow

Oil has rallied more than 50% this year, hitting the highest level since 2008 earlier this month, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine threw global commodity markets into turmoil. The U.S. and U.K. have already moved to bar flows of Russian crude. But there’s greater reluctance among EU members to follow suit given the region’s higher dependence. Trafigura Group forecast this week that crude prices are set to keep rising, potentially hitting $150 a barrel.