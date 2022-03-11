Russia-Ukraine war: Oil’s relentless rally takes a breather after turbulent week

Futures in New York rose above $107 a barrel on Friday, but are still down more than 7% for the week after the market was rocked by news of the U.S. ban on Russian oil imports and what looked to be the first signs of disunity in OPEC+. In two of the four trading sessions this week, Brent crude has swung by the most on record -- with intraday swings eclipsing $20 a barrel.