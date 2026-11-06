After a record-breaking rally in Samvat 2081, gold and silver have lost some of their sparkle in Samvat 2082. Gold is up 15% so far this Samvat year gone by, while silver has gained nearly 20%. These are healthy returns, but a far cry from the blockbuster gains of the previous year. And the mood has since turned: both metals have since retreated sharply from their January peaks, with gold down around 19% from its January high of ₹1,75,231 per 10 grams and silver has fallen 51% from its January high of ₹3,79,983 per kg.
Samvat 2083: How much gold and silver should your portfolio hold?
SummaryWith gold and silver cooling off from record highs, should investors take cover or prepare to buy the dip? Analysts weigh in on the best playbook for Samvat 2083.
After a record-breaking rally in Samvat 2081, gold and silver have lost some of their sparkle in Samvat 2082. Gold is up 15% so far this Samvat year gone by, while silver has gained nearly 20%. These are healthy returns, but a far cry from the blockbuster gains of the previous year. And the mood has since turned: both metals have since retreated sharply from their January peaks, with gold down around 19% from its January high of ₹1,75,231 per 10 grams and silver has fallen 51% from its January high of ₹3,79,983 per kg.
About the Author
Dipti has spent nearly a decade happily knee-deep in the fast-moving, occasionally nerve-wracking, and always fascinating world of stock markets, tracking everything from sharp sell-offs to surprise rallies, and the narratives that drive them. She began her journalism journey at Informist, sharpened her market instincts at CNBC Digital and Moneycontrol, and is now charting new territory with Mint. Here, she is exploring new ground, bringing together sharp analysis, on-ground insights, and a keen eye for what really moves markets.<br><br>Before stepping into journalism, Dipti studied law and worked with a solicitor firm for close to three years, an experience that gave her a strong foundation in analytical thinking, contracts, and corporate structures. But the pull of markets and storytelling proved stronger, prompting a switch from law to journalism.<br><br>She writes about stocks and investments, but that’s only part of the story. Dipti also teams up with market experts to turn complex trends into sharp, easy-to-understand videos, occasionally peeks at deals and acquisitions, and regularly picks the brains of industry leaders. Somewhere between earnings calls, market swings, and boardroom chatter, she’s always looking for the next story that explains what’s really moving the markets.
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