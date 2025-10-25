Sanctioned Russian oil will find new ways to flow

Sanctions should have a more immediate impact on Indian purchases of Russian oil than tariffs did. New Delhi continued buying from Moscow after President Trump put an additional 25% tariff on India’s U.S. imports in August as punishment for its purchases of Russian oil. So far in October, India has bought 1.57 million barrels a day of Russian crude, based on Kpler data. It purchased 1.7 million barrels a day in July, the last month before tariffs were imposed.