Sanctioned Russian tanker in limbo shows India’s oil dilemma
A Russian oil tanker sanctioned by Washington is still floating about 1,600 miles from the Indian port where it was due to unload as New Delhi grapples with a dilemma over whether to let the vessel dock
A Russian oil tanker sanctioned by Washington is still floating about 1,600 miles from the Indian port where it was due to unload as New Delhi grapples with a dilemma over whether to let the vessel dock.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started