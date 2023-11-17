Saudi Arabia likely to extend additional oil supply cuts beyond December 2023: Report
Brent prices are holding at just above $82 a barrel, depressed by concerns about economic growth and demand, despite support from supply cuts by OPEC and its allies and conflict in the Middle East.
World's top exporter Saudi Arabia is expected to extend its additional voluntary supply cuts to at least the first quarter, if not the first half of 2024, Amrita Sen, co-founder of consultancy Energy Aspects said on Wednesday.
