Saudi Arabia’s oil officials are working frantically to project how high oil prices might go if the Iran war and its disruption of energy supplies doesn’t end soon—and they don’t like what they are seeing.
Saudi Arabia sees a spike to $180 oil if energy shock persists past April
SummaryPrices at such a level could lead the kingdom to be vilified and trigger a recession or consumer changes that crush demand.
Saudi Arabia’s oil officials are working frantically to project how high oil prices might go if the Iran war and its disruption of energy supplies doesn’t end soon—and they don’t like what they are seeing.
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