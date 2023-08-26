Saudi Arabia to likely roll over 1 million bpd output cut into October: What lies ahead for oil prices?2 min read 26 Aug 2023, 09:47 PM IST
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC+) led by Russia, agreed a broad deal in June to curtail the supplies until the end of 2024.
Saudi Arabia will likely roll over a voluntary oil cut of 1 million barrels per day (bpd) for a third consecutive month into October amid uncertainty about supplies and as the kingdom targets drawing down global inventories further, according to analysts quoted in a report by news agency Reuters.
