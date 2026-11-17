MUMBAI: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has lowered margin requirements for agricultural commodity derivatives, bringing them in line with those for non-agricultural commodities under a revised framework that links margins to volatility rather than the type of commodity.
In a circular issued on Tuesday, the market regulator set minimum initial margins at 6% of contract value for low-volatility commodities, 8% for medium-volatility commodities and 10% for high-volatility commodities. The revised requirements will apply equally to agricultural and non-agricultural commodities.
The new rules will take effect on 1 December and remain valid for one year, unless extended by the regulator.
Commodity derivatives are classified into low, medium and high volatility categories based on their realized volatility over the preceding three years. Under the existing framework, minimum initial margin requirements differ between agricultural and non-agricultural commodities. For low-volatility commodities, the margin requirement is 6% for non-agricultural and 8% for agricultural commodities. For medium-volatility commodities, it is 8% and 10%, respectively, while high-volatility commodities attract margins of 10% and 12%, respectively.
For instance, a trader taking a position in a commodity futures contract worth ₹10 lakh would need to maintain a minimum initial margin of ₹60,000 if the commodity falls in the low-volatility category. The requirement would rise to ₹80,000 for a medium-volatility commodity and ₹1 lakh for a high-volatility one.
These figures represent minimum initial margin requirements and do not reflect the total margin collected by brokers.
The markets regulator has also revised the minimum Margin Period of Risk (MPOR), which refers to the period of potential market risk that clearing corporations must account for while calculating margins. The minimum MPOR will be two days for low- and medium-volatility commodities and three days for high-volatility commodities. This means clearing corporations will have to account for a longer risk period when assessing exposure in more volatile contracts.
The revisions follow representations from market participants and recommendations by a working group reviewing regulations for the agricultural commodity derivatives segment, along with the Risk Management Review Committee (RMRC).
Sebi has directed market infrastructure institutions to put the necessary systems in place, amend relevant rules where required and inform market participants about the changes.