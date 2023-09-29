SEBI asks MCX to keep commodity derivative platform launch in 'abeyance'

After announcement of new commodity derivative platform (CDP) launch by the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has asked MCX to keep the CDP launch in 'abeyance.' MCX has shared the information in its official communication. On reason behing this SEBI's suggestion, MCX said that the matter is related to the technical issue and SEBI's technical committee will soon meet and discuss the matter. Till then, MCX would continue to conduct mock sessions of the new commodity derivative platform.

Informing about the development in regard to CDP launch, MCX said, “Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that SEBI has vide email dated September 28, 2023 forwarded a copy of the letter dated September 27, 2023 from Chennai Financial Markets and Accountability (CFMA) regarding CDP. It may be noted that writ petitions filed by CFMA on CDP is pending before the Hon’ble Madras High Court for disposal, The Regulator has informed that since the matter involves technical issues, the same would be discussed in the SEBI Technical Advisory Committee meeting, which would be held shortly. Meanwhile, SEBI has advised the Exchange to keep the proposed Go-Live of CDP in abeyance."

“As the Exchange is ready and keen to go-live as soon as permitted, the Exchange will continue to conduct CDP mock tests pending further directions in the matter from SEBI," MCX added.

Explaining this new development in regard to the CDP launch, Anuj Gupta, Head — Commodity & Currency at HDFC Securities said, “As per listing obligation and disclosure requirement regulation 2015.. SEBI has advised the exchange to keep the proposal go-live of cdp for in abeyance as this matter evolves Technical issue. It would be discussed in sebi Technical advisory committee."

Earlier, MCX had declared that it would launch CDP on 3rd October 2023 whereas the mock session of the CDP will be conducted on 2nd October 2023. This new commodity derivative platform of MCX is serviced by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). the mock session is expected to remain smooth.

This is not the first time when MCX is going to adopt a new technology platform. Previous MCX' attempts had to face impediments by technical issues, leading to the renewal of their agreement with 63 Moons. MCX has renewed its contract with 63 Moons in June of this year. with this renewal of contract with 63 Moons, MCX has secured the platform till December 2023. This renewal has come at a quarterly price of ₹125 crore, which means ₹250 crore for the July-December 2023 period.

