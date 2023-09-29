SEBI asks MCX to keep commodity derivative platform launch in 'abeyance'
SEBI has advised the Exchange to keep the proposed Go-Live of CDP in abeyance as the matter is related to technical issue
After announcement of new commodity derivative platform (CDP) launch by the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has asked MCX to keep the CDP launch in 'abeyance.' MCX has shared the information in its official communication. On reason behing this SEBI's suggestion, MCX said that the matter is related to the technical issue and SEBI's technical committee will soon meet and discuss the matter. Till then, MCX would continue to conduct mock sessions of the new commodity derivative platform.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started