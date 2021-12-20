SEBI bans futures trading in seven commodities1 min read . Updated: 20 Dec 2021, 09:38 AM IST
For running contracts, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said no new positions would be allowed in these commodities
For running contracts, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said no new positions would be allowed in these commodities
|
Listen to this article
India's market regulator on Monday asked commodity exchanges not to launch futures contracts of soybean, crude palm oil, wheat, rice, chickpea, green gram, rapeseed and mustard for one year.