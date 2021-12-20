SEBI bans futures trading in seven commodities

SEBI bans futures trading in seven commodities1 min read . 09:38 AM IST
For running contracts, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said no new positions would be allowed in these commodities
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
For running contracts, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said no new positions would be allowed in these commodities
India's market regulator on Monday asked commodity exchanges not to launch futures contracts of soybean, crude palm oil, wheat, rice, chickpea, green gram, rapeseed and mustard for one year.
India's market regulator on Monday asked commodity exchanges not to launch futures contracts of soybean, crude palm oil, wheat, rice, chickpea, green gram, rapeseed and mustard for one year.
For running contracts, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said no new positions would be allowed in these commodities, according to a SEBI order.
For running contracts, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said no new positions would be allowed in these commodities, according to a SEBI order.
Developing story
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!