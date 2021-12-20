Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
/  SEBI bans futures trading in seven commodities

SEBI bans futures trading in seven commodities

Sebi asked commodity exchanges not to launch futures contracts of soybean, crude palm oil
1 min read . 09:38 AM IST Livemint

For running contracts, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said no new positions would be allowed in these commodities

India's market regulator on Monday asked commodity exchanges not to launch futures contracts of soybean, crude palm oil, wheat, rice, chickpea, green gram, rapeseed and mustard for one year.

For running contracts, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said no new positions would be allowed in these commodities, according to a SEBI order. 

Developing story

