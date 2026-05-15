Sebi weighs allowing FPIs into bullion derivatives

Apoorva AjithRam Sahgal
3 min read15 May 2026, 03:04 PM IST
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Sebi is considering allowing foreign investors to roll over an expiring contract to the next contract to participate across the bullion derivatives suite. (Pexels Photo)
Summary
The regulator may consider a rollover mechanism with market infrastructure institutions that would let foreign investors trade gold and other bullion contracts while obviating compulsory delivery obligations.

MUMBAI: In a move aimed at deepening India’s commodity derivatives market, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is holding early-stage discussions with market infrastructure institutions to allow foreign portfolio investors to trade bullion derivatives without participating in physical settlement, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) are currently allowed to trade only in non-agri commodity derivatives that are cash settled, such as crude oil and natural gas contracts. Sebi had opened up that segment to foreign investors in June 2022. Bullion, base metals and agri derivatives, however, are compulsorily deliverable upon contract expiry.

"Sebi is considering allowing foreign investors to rollover an expiring contract to the next contract to participate across the bullion derivatives suite (include futures and options). This would enable their participation without physical settlement,” said one of the two people mentioned above.

Also Read | Sebi proposes scrapping ‘close-to-the-money’ category in commodity options

The discussions, ongoing for the last four months, have centred on allowing FPIs to rollover or square off positions before contracts enter the delivery period, the people said. Sebi has not taken a final decision yet.

For instance, gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) are bi-monthly contracts that normally expire on the fifth day of an expiry month. The tender period, during which outstanding buy-sell positions result in delivery, usually starts on the first day of the expiry month and continues till expiry.

The proposal seeks to ensure FPIs exit or roll over positions before entering the delivery cycle. In gold futures contracts, this would require investors to roll over positions six times a year, said the second person.

An emailed query to Sebi remained unanswered.

Deepening markets

"Permitting FPIs into bullion derivatives will help deepen the market as more informed speculators enter in the form of FPIs," said Naveen Mathur, director, commodities and currencies, Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Ltd.

Mathur said commodity markets require a diverse set of participants for hedgers to transfer risk to financial investors such as hedge funds and proprietary traders.

Hedging involves taking opposite positions in the spot and derivatives markets. For instance, a jeweller holding physical gold inventory may sell gold futures to protect against a fall in underlying prices.

Also Read | MCX pitches weekly bullion index options; Sebi panel weighs risks

If gold prices decline, gains from the futures position help offset losses in the value of the spot inventory. Greater participation from both physical users and financial investors is needed to enhance liquidity in such trades, Mathur said, adding that the entry of FPIs into bullion derivatives could help deepen the market.

"If a hedger anticipates a fall and sells forward, the speculator who takes an informed decision buys as he thinks prices would rise. This way the impact cost or cost to execute the trade would narrow, making the market liquid," said Sudhir Joshi, director, Khambatta Securities.

MCX, which began operations in 2003, runs the country’s most liquid commodity derivatives segment, followed by the National Stock Exchange (NSE), which entered the segment in 2018. BSE, which also launched commodity derivatives trading in 2018, has negligible volumes in the segment, while NCDEX offers trading in specified agricultural derivatives, according to Sebi data.

Highlighting the contribution of FPIs to the energy segment on MCX, Praveena Rai, its managing director and chief executive officer, said during the company’s recent quarterly earnings call that FPIs contributed in double digits to energy segment turnover, while accounting for 2-3% of overall turnover, with participation growing every quarter.

Also Read | Is Sebi about to nudge the door open for agri-commodities?

MCX commands a 99.9% share of the bullion derivatives market, including futures and options, while NSE accounts for the remainder. NSE has stepped up its focus on commodity derivatives over the past year through differentiated bullion and energy contracts.

BSE, meanwhile, plans to focus on the segment in due course, its managing director and chief executive officer S Ramamurthy said recently.

About the Authors

Apoorva Ajith

Apoorva is a Mumbai-based journalist at Mint who covers the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), tracking the pulse of India’s capital markets, regulatory developments and the people who operate within them. She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, where she developed a strong foundation in markets, companies, and economic policy. She began her journalism journey with an internship at Bloomberg, where she worked across beats such as real estate, infrastructure, capital markets, and deals, which helped her understanding of business and finance.<br><br>She is guided by the belief that everything in this world can be explained in simple and fewer words, and that idea shapes how she approaches her writing. She aims to cut through complexity and present nuanced regulatory and financial developments in a way that is both accessible and meaningful to readers.<br><br>When she is not tracking market chatter, Apoorva can usually be found deep into a fiction novel or out on a long run. She is also a trained classical dancer in Bharatanatyam, Mohiniyattam, and Kathakali.

Ram Sahgal

Ram Sahgal is a deputy editor at Mint. He has over 20 years of experience in journalism, with previous roles at The Intelligent Investor, Bombay Times, The Economic Times, and The New Indian Express. Between his media roles, he briefly worked at a commodities exchange before returning to his true passion, business journalism. Ram graduated in liberal arts from St Xavier’s College, Mumbai, where he studied films, which explains his move to Bombay Times, where he covered the film industry during the rise of Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt. He took a leap of faith to transfer to The Economic Times, and thanks to his restless mind, later moved to cover the commodities beat. Over the past three years, Ram has been tracking the stock markets at Mint. His focus areas include writing about market infrastructure institutions, brokerages, derivatives, and related regulations. His hobbies include spotting trains and understanding the locomotives that power them. In his free time, he takes his octogenarian mother out for drives and goes to the cinema with her on weekends. If he has a dream, it is to write a screenplay for a movie. For now, he enjoys viewing market data on NSE and BSE, observing the shifting mood of Mr Market, and conversing with market experts.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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