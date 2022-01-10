The Securities and Exchange Board of India has said that the government has notified electronic gold receipts (EGRs) as securities and the Sebi (Vault Managers) Regulations, 2021, paving the way for operationalizing gold exchange in India. An EGR means an electronic receipt issued on the basis of a deposit of underlying physical gold.

The markets regulator also issued the framework for gold exchanges.

The gold exchange would be a national platform for buying and selling EGRs with underlying standardized gold in India. EGRs will be issued against physical gold. Investors can trade in EGRs on existing stock exchanges as well as the proposed gold exchange, according to the Sebi framework.

As per the circular, the entire transaction in a gold exchange has been divided into three tranches — conversion of physical gold into EGR, trading of EGR on stock exchange/s and conversion of EGR into physical gold.

Sebi would regulate the entire ecosystem of the proposed gold exchange and would be the sole regulator for gold exchange, including vaulting, assaying, gold quality and delivery standards.

Stock exchanges meanwhile have been allowed to launch contracts with different denominations for trading and/or conversion of EGR into gold.

For ease of investors, Sebi has brought in fungibility and inter-operability between vault managers.

As per the framework, an EGR created will not be linked with a unique bar reference number of the physical gold. Moreover, physical gold deposited at one location can be withdrawn from a different location of the same or different vault manager.

“The provisions would allow the depository to facilitate withdrawal of physical gold from the preferred vault location of the buyer, to the extent possible, and possibly, save upon the cost of the withdrawal of gold from the vaults," Sebi said in the circular.

As per the experts, in the current format, transactions of gold outside the recognized vaulting loop are all based on bilateral agreements and trust.

“For gold jewellery manufacturers and retailers, this is going to be one of the most efficient ways to manage their inventory requirements. This is seen to remove the risk related to counterparty risks like cancellation of delivery, provide transparent pricing discovered through an exchange platform, provide access to bars of standards that confirms purity, weight, quality and for being responsibly sourced," said Sudheesh Nambiath, head, India Gold Policy Centre at IIM Ahmedabad.

“As the exchange evolves it could also be a platform for various service providers to facilitate investors save gold in the form of EGR," he added.

Clearing Corporations have been tasked with empanelling / accrediting assaying agencies for checking the purity of gold. However, the charges towards assaying, transportation and assaying charges, would be borne by the beneficial owner.

Further, as per the regulations, the storage and withdrawal charges would be levied by the vault managers, which has to be disclosed upfront.

The regulator in the circular also said investors must be encouraged to utilize their own trusted means of transportation for the movement of gold from vaults to their preferred location.

