Sebi likely to roll out framework for market making to strengthen bond markets

" Efforts need to focus on improving complementary– repo and derivative – markets, diversify the investor base, both domestic and global, and improve access of borrowers at the lower end of the credit spectrum. Beyond this, market development and improvements will remain a continuous exercise. As much as we need to take these steps, it will serve us well to temper our expectations on the degree of liquidity in secondary corporate bond markets. If international experience is anything to go by, the best we can achieve may be well short of the liquidity we are used to in Government bond markets or equity markets," Sankar had concluded.