SEBI notifies trading features pertaining to electronic gold receipts

The pre-open session will be for a duration of 15 minutes - from 8:45 AM to 9:00 AM, out of which 8 minutes shall be allowed for order entry, order modification and order cancellation, 4 minutes for order matching and trade confirmation and the remaining 3 minutes shall be the buffer period to facilitate the transition from pre-open session to the normal market. The session shall close randomly during last one minute of order entry i.e. anytime between 7th and 8th minute of the order entry.

