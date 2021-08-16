Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India has asked National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange Limited (NCDEX) not to launch chana contracts till further orders. This instruction will stand till further orders, the market watchdog clarified.

With respect to running contracts, no new position will be allowed to be taken, SEBI clarified. Only squaring up of position will be allowed, it further added.

These directions will be implemented with immediate effect, the regulator said.

