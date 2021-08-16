SEBI orders NCDEX not to launch chana contracts till further orders

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India has asked National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange Limited (NCDEX) not to launch chana contracts till further orders. This instruction will stand till further orders, the market watchdog clarified.
With respect to running contracts, no new position will be allowed to be taken, SEBI clarified. Only squaring up of position will be allowed, it further added.
