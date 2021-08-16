Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Markets >Commodities >SEBI orders NCDEX not to launch chana contracts till further orders

SEBI orders NCDEX not to launch chana contracts till further orders

SEBI said the prohibition on chana contracts will come into effect immediately.
1 min read . 09:23 PM IST Livemint

With respect to running contracts, no new position will be allowed to be taken, SEBI clarified. Only squaring up of position will be allowed, it further added

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India has asked National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange Limited (NCDEX) not to launch chana contracts till further orders. This instruction will stand till further orders, the market watchdog clarified.

With respect to running contracts, no new position will be allowed to be taken, SEBI clarified. Only squaring up of position will be allowed, it further added.

These directions will be implemented with immediate effect, the regulator said.

