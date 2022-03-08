SEBI raises public debt investment limit via UPI to 5 lakh

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The market watchdog Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Tuesday increased the limit for investment through Unified Payments Interface (UPI) mechanism to ₹5 lakh for investors applying in public issues of debt securities based on discussions with market participants.
The increased limit of ₹5 lakh via UPI mode will be effective on public issues of debt securities which will open on or after May 1, 2022.
The move comes after the National Payments Corporation of India (NCPI) increased per transaction limit to ₹5 lakh from earlier ₹2 lakh on December 09 last year, for UPI based Application Supported by Blocked Amount (ASBA) Initial Public Offer(IPO).
The increased limit will be applicable on issue and listing of Non-convertible Securities, Securitised Debt Instruments, Security Receipts, Municipal Debt Securities and Commercial Paper.
Earlier, Sebi provided an option to investors to apply in public issues of debt securities with the facility to block funds through the UPI mechanism for application value up to ₹2 lakh.
Accordingly, Sebi has amended Chapters I & II of the Operational Circular dated August 10, 2021, on debt securities.
Under the new guidelines, the investor may utilize the UPI mechanism to block the funds for application value up to ₹5 lakh per application.
Further, an investor may submit the bid-cum-application form with an SCSB or the mentioned intermediaries and use his/ her bank account linked UPI ID for the purpose of blocking funds, if the application value is Rs. 5lakh or less. The intermediary shall upload the bid on the stock exchange bidding platform. The application amount would be blocked through the UPI mechanism in this case.
Investors can also block their limit to Rs5 lakh on App-based/ web interface applications with UPI mode.
Further, a Sponsor Bank of a respective issue registered with SEBI shall modify the said changes. A sponsor bank or a banker is appointed by the Issuer to act as a conduit between the stock exchanges and the NPCI to push the mandate collect requests and/ or payment instructions of the investors into the UPI.
