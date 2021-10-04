How India's spot gold exchange will work

The gold exchange would be a national platform for buying and selling EGRs with underlying standardized gold in India, according to Sebi. It would also create a national pricing structure for gold. The gold exchange is expected to offer a host of benefits for value-chain participants as well as for the entire gold market ecosystem, such as efficient and transparent price discovery, investment liquidity, and assurance in the quality of gold. But existing as well as new stock exchanges have also been permitted to allow trading in EGRs under separate segments and also decide the gold denominations that will be traded.