According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), an issue price of ₹4,842 per unit, equivalent to the value of one gram of gold, is applicable for the second installment of the gold bond scheme 2021-22. Investors who apply online and make the payment online will get a discount of ₹50 per gram. Therefore, for such investors the issue price of Gold Bond will be ₹4,792 per gram of gold.